Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

ADEVF stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

