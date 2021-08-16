AdEx (ADX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

