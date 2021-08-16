Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will report $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.51 billion. Adient reported sales of $3.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.90 billion to $16.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

