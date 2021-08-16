AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 221,505 shares.The stock last traded at $35.49 and had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

