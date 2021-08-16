Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 19,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 605,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $549.18 million and a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $849.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 176,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,452 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

