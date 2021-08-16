Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Down 44.1% in July

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AVK stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,276. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.30. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,007,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 813.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.