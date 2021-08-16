Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 127,448 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,448 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

