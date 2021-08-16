Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,951 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,505,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BR opened at $174.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.77 and a 1-year high of $175.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,522,746. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.