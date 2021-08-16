Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,649 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lumen Technologies worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

