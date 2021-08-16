Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 28,676 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,618,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $261,317,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,081 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,006 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,505 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,610 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,310 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,794 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.85. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

