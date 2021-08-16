Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,885 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,885 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Vector Group worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

