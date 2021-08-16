Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 45,510 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

