Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,855 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,855 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

