Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

