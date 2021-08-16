Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 208,338 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 869,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

