Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 33,061 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,061 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $9,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 318.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.64 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

