Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 34,642 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,343,000 after buying an additional 168,037 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

