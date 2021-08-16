Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,019 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Chimera Investment worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $24,637,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.