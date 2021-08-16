Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 91,112 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Western Union worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

