Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Chemours worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of The Chemours by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 5.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,005 shares of company stock worth $1,638,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.