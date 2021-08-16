Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,029,997,000 after acquiring an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,067,000 after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $410.78 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $418.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

