Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.22 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Hanesbrands worth $10,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,326 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.