Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.08 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.