Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.12 Million Stock Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,027 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Kronos Worldwide worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

