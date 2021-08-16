Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 100,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 240,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $131.98 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $132.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.79.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

