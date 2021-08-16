Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $332.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

