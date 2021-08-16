Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Zebra Technologies worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $571.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $572.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,801 shares of company stock valued at $19,303,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

