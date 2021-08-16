Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of H&E Equipment Services worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $257,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 284,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

