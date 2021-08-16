Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.92 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

SHW opened at $305.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $307.33.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

