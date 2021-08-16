Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,190 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after purchasing an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

