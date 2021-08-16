Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 117,550 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Newell Brands worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after buying an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after buying an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after buying an additional 312,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.67 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

