Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 31,544 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.