Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM stock opened at $385.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

