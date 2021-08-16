Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $315,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

