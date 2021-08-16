Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,014 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Xerox worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Xerox stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

