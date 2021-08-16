Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,989 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $374.04 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

