Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 110,386 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Helmerich & Payne worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,267,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,563,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,681,000 after buying an additional 624,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,912,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after buying an additional 546,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE:HP opened at $27.57 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

