Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,526 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $316.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.22. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.57 and a 1 year high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.