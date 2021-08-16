Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,465 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in NetApp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.