Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,848 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.04% of Bancroft Fund worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $31.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.