Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,707 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $218.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

