Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,733 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Travel + Leisure worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TNL opened at $53.18 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

