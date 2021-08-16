Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,194 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 216.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 433,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,465,000 after buying an additional 179,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $315.26 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.19. The company has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

