Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,513 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 85,513 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.24% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 132.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 62,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $14.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

