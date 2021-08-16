AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,723,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

