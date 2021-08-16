Adyen Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, August 24th (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 24th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th.

ADYEY stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

