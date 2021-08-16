AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. AECOM has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

