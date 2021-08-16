Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $309.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

