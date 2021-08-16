Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,383 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 2.65% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $19,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.70 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

