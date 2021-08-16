Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AEMD opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.